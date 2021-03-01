Keybank National Association OH Has $2.05 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

LEA opened at $166.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $171.83.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

