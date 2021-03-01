Keybank National Association OH Purchases 4,883 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of NuVasive worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 109,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NuVasive by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in NuVasive by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 217,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $60.33 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -274.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.