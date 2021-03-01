Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 12,150 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $130.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

