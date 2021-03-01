Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,414 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $505.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.27 and a 200 day moving average of $346.49. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $550.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

