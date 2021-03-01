Keybank National Association OH Sells 268 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

ILMN opened at $439.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,295,600.00. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $983,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

