KeyCorp Comments on OncoCyte Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OncoCyte in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCX. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $330.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 42.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

