KeyCorp Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $44.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 38.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

