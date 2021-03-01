KeyCorp Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $112.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

PZZA opened at $90.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 13,761.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,721 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,272,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 370.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,270,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 267.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,270,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after buying an additional 924,298 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

