KeyCorp Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

BBY stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.