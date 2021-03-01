Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $141.52 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

