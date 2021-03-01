Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Up 12.4%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares were up 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 157,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 221,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $285.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.