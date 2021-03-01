Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.92

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,715 shares of company stock worth $4,138,104 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

