Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.65

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $13.35. Kimball International shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 259,333 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $489.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1,023.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kimball International by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

