Kin (KIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158.42 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $158.42 million and approximately $488,885.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.00508815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00073353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00077854 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00285712 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

