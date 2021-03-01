Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

KGFHY stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.