Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 422,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 325,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

