Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s share price rose 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 985,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 913,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

