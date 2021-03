Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s share price rose 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 985,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 913,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

