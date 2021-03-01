Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.67 Million

Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post $64.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.10 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $260.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.82 million to $264.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $267.44 million, with estimates ranging from $265.91 million to $269.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

