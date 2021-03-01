KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265,518 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.89% of KLA worth $357,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $311.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

