KLAYswap Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.97 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00009857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $27.97 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.25 or 0.00510403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00071438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.63 or 0.00445389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00185636 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

