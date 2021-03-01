Klimatas Reaches Market Cap of $16,571.51 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $16,571.51 and $510.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 118.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

