Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 688.2% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KNRRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $31.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

