Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Downgraded by Barclays

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.24% from the company’s current price.

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $129.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

