Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kogan.com’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$8.66.

Kogan.com Company Profile

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

