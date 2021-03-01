Komodo Price Tops $1.28 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Komodo has a market cap of $158.98 million and $8.96 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00249964 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00102218 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054363 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,499,834 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

