KONE Oyj Announces Dividend of $2.31 (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 2.3095 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.74. 12,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,715. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

