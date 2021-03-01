Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KOP. B. Riley upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 94,463 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Koppers by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 81,341 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

