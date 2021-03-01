Korea Investment CORP Acquires 152,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $38.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $713.99. 891,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,522,457. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $685.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

