Korea Investment CORP Acquires 344,128 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,128 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $138,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.07. 1,661,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,211,043. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.