Korea Investment CORP Acquires 709,461 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 709,461 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Intel worth $191,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 604,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 77.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Intel by 92.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

INTC traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,810,797. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

