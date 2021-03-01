Korea Investment CORP Buys 149,112 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,051 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 149,112 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of American Express worth $121,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

AXP stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.