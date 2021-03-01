Korea Investment CORP Buys 311,816 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,816 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.29% of Mondelez International worth $239,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $68,997,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. 251,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518,127. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

