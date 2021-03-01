Korea Investment CORP Buys 49,511 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Stryker worth $106,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,132,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $235,958,000 after acquiring an additional 164,147 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.44. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

