Korea Investment CORP Buys 74,789 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,789 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.24% of S&P Global worth $193,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global stock traded up $8.14 on Monday, reaching $337.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

