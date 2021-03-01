Korea Investment CORP Buys 765,918 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,683,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,918 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of AT&T worth $163,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,052,227. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

