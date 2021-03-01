Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,953 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.26% of Micron Technology worth $216,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.32. 1,060,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,465,221. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $93.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

