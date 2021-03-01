Korea Investment CORP Has $117.40 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,819 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of The Boeing worth $117,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

BA traded up $10.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.52. 566,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874,660. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $297.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.53. The company has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

