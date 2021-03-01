Korea Investment CORP Has $126.81 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,922 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $126,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.