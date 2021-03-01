Korea Investment CORP Has $155.85 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 132,944 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Chevron worth $155,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.70. 383,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,283,205. The stock has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

