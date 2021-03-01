Korea Investment CORP Has $216.48 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,151 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $216,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. 730,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,905,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

