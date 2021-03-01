Korea Investment CORP Has $228.54 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 617,519 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $228,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,197,816. The company has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

