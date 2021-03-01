Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $111,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,809. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

