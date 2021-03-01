Korea Investment CORP Purchases 31,862 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $248,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $239.90. The stock had a trading volume of 340,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416,199. The company has a market capitalization of $649.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

