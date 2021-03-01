Korea Investment CORP Purchases 41,691 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,691 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $131,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after buying an additional 81,662 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

ABT traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.12. 59,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

