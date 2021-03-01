Korea Investment CORP Sells 29,405 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,405 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $102,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.80. 45,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,613. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

