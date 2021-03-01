Korea Investment CORP Sells 90,179 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,179 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Amgen worth $105,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.04. 33,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,151. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

