Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Financial Contrast

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 7 3 0 2.30 VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential downside of 24.57%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% VAALCO Energy -56.93% 27.98% 12.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.86 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -63.80 VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 2.20 $2.56 million N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats VAALCO Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

