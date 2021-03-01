Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kraton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kraton by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kraton by 12.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $37.19 on Monday. Kraton has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraton will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

