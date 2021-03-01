Krios (GIG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029747 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

