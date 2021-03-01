K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the January 28th total of 441,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,348.0 days.

KPLUF stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.